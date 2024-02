February 06, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police have arrested one person for allegedly stabbing an autorickshaw driver for demanding fare.

The police identified the accused as Rahul, 43, of Vilavoorkal. He allegedly refused to pay the autorickshaw driver after a trip and stabbed him on his chest using a knife he carried with him.

The incident occurred at Vazhuthacaud on Monday. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

