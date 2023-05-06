ADVERTISEMENT

One held for selling newborn

May 06, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Jithu, the second husband of Anju, the biological mother of the child, has been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police have recorded the first arrest in the case relating to the alleged sale of a newborn baby a month ago.

The police identified the accused as Jithu of Chullalam in Pullampara, who is believed to be the second husband of Kanjiramkulam native Anju, the biological mother of the child. He was apprehended on Friday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Anju continues to be absconding despite efforts made to trace her whereabouts. Her mother claimed ignorance when the police inspected her house in Kazhivoor some days ago. The police are also yet to arrest Nedumcaud native Lally who had allegedly bought the child. She remains under surveillance ever since the illegal sale came to light.

