HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held for selling newborn

Jithu, the second husband of Anju, the biological mother of the child, has been arrested

May 06, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police have recorded the first arrest in the case relating to the alleged sale of a newborn baby a month ago.

The police identified the accused as Jithu of Chullalam in Pullampara, who is believed to be the second husband of Kanjiramkulam native Anju, the biological mother of the child. He was apprehended on Friday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, Anju continues to be absconding despite efforts made to trace her whereabouts. Her mother claimed ignorance when the police inspected her house in Kazhivoor some days ago. The police are also yet to arrest Nedumcaud native Lally who had allegedly bought the child. She remains under surveillance ever since the illegal sale came to light.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.