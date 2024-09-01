ADVERTISEMENT

One held for murder

Published - September 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Palickal police have arrested one person for allegedly murdering a Kollam native in Kattuputhussery late Saturday.

The accused, Mujeeb of Palickal, was apprehended in connection with the death of Velinalloor native Shihabudeen, 43, who was stabbed using a machete following an argument. Despite being rushed to the Parippally Medical College Hospital, Shihabudeen’s life could not be saved.

According to the police, Mujeeb resented Shihabudeen’s closeness with his wife. Despite hiding in a crusher unit nearly 1 km away from the scene of crime, he was nabbed by the police and local residents.

