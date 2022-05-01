One held for murder

The Karamana police on Saturday arrested a 63-year old man on charges of murdering his friend inside a workshop at Nedumcaud near Karamana. The accused has been identified as Vikraman from Soman Nagar in Nedumcaud. According to the police, Vikraman, who lost his cool while having a conversation with his friend Bose inside his workshop at Nedumcaud on Friday, had stabbed him on the chest and stomach using a sharp tool.

Bose was rushed to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday. The accused, who had gone into hiding, was nabbed from his hiding place. He had allegedly attempted to escape after attacking the police party, but was overpowered and arrested. He had served jail terms in the past, including in a Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) case.