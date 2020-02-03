One held for murder

The main accused in a case related to the death of Arakkapadickal Sasidharan, 42, at Pathipalli, near Moolamattom, last month was arrested on Sunday.

The police arrested Memuttom resident Anil, 36, a taxi driver at Moolamattom, and his wife in connection with the death.

A Magistrate court at Muttom on Monday gave bail to the woman after it found that she was not directly involved in the crime. According to the police, Anil and Arakkapadickal Sasidharan, 42, consumed liquor at the latter’s house on January 15 when he was alone. Following a quarrel, Anil hit Sasidharan on the head with a stump. He then carried the body nearly a km away and dumped it in a marshy area..

Though Sasidharan's children staying at a hostel rang him up, he did not respond.