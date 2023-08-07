One held for murder attempt using a snake

August 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kattakada police on Monday arrested a youth for allegedly hurling a snake into a person’s bedroom in a bid to murder him.

Kichu, alias Gundu Rao, 30, of Kodannur was arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to murder Rajendran of Ambalathinkala. He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident, which revived memories of the shocking murder of Anchal native Uthra who was murdered by her husband using a cobra three years ago, took place during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, Kichu purportedly targeted Rajendran after the latter warned him against stalking his daughter. The family had also taken up the issue with the police.

Kichu, a habitual offender, allegedly threw the snake through an open window. Rajendran who saw the accused running outside, switched on the light in his bedroom and spotted the snake. He soon killed it and alerted the police.

The police apprehended the accused after conducting a preliminary inquiry. His motorcycle was recovered from near Rajendran’s house. The carcass of the snake has been sent to the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, to identify its species. A probe has been instituted to identify from where Kichu obtained the snake.