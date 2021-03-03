One held for ‘moral policing’ attack on minor

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case on its own pertaining to an alleged moral policing incident in which a 15-year-old student was beaten up in public for walking with his girl classmate.
An autorickshaw driver had been arrested in this connection, the police said.
The CCTV footage of the shocking incident in Kannur district was aired by local television channels on Tuesday, following which the commission intervened. The video purportedly showed Jineesh, the driver, slapping the 10th standard student and beating him repeatedly at Panoor.
Commission chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar took action based on the visuals, an official statement said here.
Quoting the statement of his father, the commission said the boy was beaten up for walking along with his female classmate when they were returning home after taking up the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) model examination at their school.
The father also alleged that though they had approached the police, they did not show any seriousness and tried for a compromise settlement, the statement said. However, the police rejected the charges and said a case was registered and the driver was arrested.
