One held for manhandling woman

September 08, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort police on Friday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly manhandling a woman after barging into her house compound.

The police identified the accused as Tiju alias Bru, 36, of MSK Nagar in Kuriathy. He assaulted the complainant and her family members after the former’s brother scolded him for eve-teasing her. The alleged incident took place around 11.45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The accused, who has been remanded to judicial custody, has other cases pending against him in Fort, Kovalam and Vizhinjam police stations.

