One held for hurling bomb in Thiruvananthapuram

The Nemom police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth on charges of hurling a bomb at a house and stealing motor cycle from another house.

The arrested has been identified as Abhishek alias Mittu, a native of Kalliyoor, Kulakottukonam, in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, he allegedly hurled a bomb at the kitchen of house of a Keleswaram native called Ratheesh over personal enmity.

He was also accused of stealing a Hero Honda Passion motorcycle belonging to a Kakkamoola resident. He was accompanied by two minors in a bike theft case. The accused who was produced in the court was remanded in judicial custody.