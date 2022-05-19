One held for hurling bomb in Thiruvananthapuram
The Nemom police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth on charges of hurling a bomb at a house and stealing motor cycle from another house.
The arrested has been identified as Abhishek alias Mittu, a native of Kalliyoor, Kulakottukonam, in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to police, he allegedly hurled a bomb at the kitchen of house of a Keleswaram native called Ratheesh over personal enmity.
He was also accused of stealing a Hero Honda Passion motorcycle belonging to a Kakkamoola resident. He was accompanied by two minors in a bike theft case. The accused who was produced in the court was remanded in judicial custody.
