One held for harassing woman in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 28, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neyyattinkara police arrested a habitual offender for allegedly harassing a woman and attempting to barge into her house.

The police identified the accused as Rajendran alias Chandran, 62, of Kavalakulam in Neyyattinkara. He has been accused of harassing his elderly neighbour on multiple instances. The police apprehended him in connection with an incident that took place on October 18 when he attempted to barge into the survivor’s house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused, who has previously served jail term for murder, has also been booked for stalking, voyeurism, house trespass and criminal intimidation, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app