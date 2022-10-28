Kerala

One held for harassing woman in Thiruvananthapuram

The Neyyattinkara police arrested a habitual offender for allegedly harassing a woman and attempting to barge into her house.

The police identified the accused as Rajendran alias Chandran, 62, of Kavalakulam in Neyyattinkara. He has been accused of harassing his elderly neighbour on multiple instances. The police apprehended him in connection with an incident that took place on October 18 when he attempted to barge into the survivor’s house.

The accused, who has previously served jail term for murder, has also been booked for stalking, voyeurism, house trespass and criminal intimidation, the police said.


