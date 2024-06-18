One held for death of social media influencer

The Poojappura police on Tuesday arrested a youth in connection with the death of a social media influencer two days ago.

The accused, Binoy, 21, of Uzhamalakkal in Nedumangad, was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in a case registered on the basis of the deceased’s mother.

The Trikkanappuram-native girl, who was a Class 12 student in a city school, died at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, nearly a week after she allegedly attempted suicide in her house.

The teen influencer, who has a follower base of over 1.3 lakh on Instagram, had reportedly been involved in an relationship with the accused, who is also reportedly a social media influencer.

While the girl was suspected to have been a victim of cyberbullying, her father dismissed such claims, but firmly believed the accused had a role in the death. The youth used to frequently visit their house until two months ago, he told mediapersons here.

The accused was arrested following several hours of interrogation. The police was yet to divulge information regarding the circumstances that had purportedly led the deceased to attempt suicide.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)