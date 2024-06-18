GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held for death of social media influencer

Published - June 18, 2024 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poojappura police on Tuesday arrested a youth in connection with the death of a social media influencer two days ago.

The accused, Binoy, 21, of Uzhamalakkal in Nedumangad, was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in a case registered on the basis of the deceased’s mother.

The Trikkanappuram-native girl, who was a Class 12 student in a city school, died at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, nearly a week after she allegedly attempted suicide in her house.

The teen influencer, who has a follower base of over 1.3 lakh on Instagram, had reportedly been involved in an relationship with the accused, who is also reportedly a social media influencer.

While the girl was suspected to have been a victim of cyberbullying, her father dismissed such claims, but firmly believed the accused had a role in the death. The youth used to frequently visit their house until two months ago, he told mediapersons here.

The accused was arrested following several hours of interrogation. The police was yet to divulge information regarding the circumstances that had purportedly led the deceased to attempt suicide.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.