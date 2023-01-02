One held for bestiality in Kollam

January 02, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Chadayamangalam police arrested a 47-year old man for an alleged act of bestiality on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Mani, 47, of Mullamcode. The alleged incident occurred around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday at a cattle farm in the same locality.

The accused purportedly was seen sexually assaulting the cattle by the workers of the farm. While he managed to escape from the premises, Mani was apprehended after being identified on the basis of CCTV visuals recovered from the area.

He has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.