One held for attempt to harass woman

The Vizhinjam police have arrested a youth for an alleged attempt to sexually harass a woman around a year ago.
The accused was identified as Aneesh, 25, of Ambalathumoola in Adimalathura. He has been accused of being part of a 10-member gang that allegedly barged into a woman’s house in Adimalathura on February 2 last year with the intention of sexually harassing her.
The attack was apparently spurred by her refusal to accept financial assistance from a church. The gang also purportedly thwarted attempts made by the police to rescue the victim and bring those responsible to book.
While the accused persons had subsequently gone absconding, two others, Aloysius, 32, and Xavier, 38, were arrested. Aneesh has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced at a local court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath