One held for attempt to harass woman

The Vizhinjam police have arrested a youth for an alleged attempt to sexually harass a woman around a year ago.

The accused was identified as Aneesh, 25, of Ambalathumoola in Adimalathura. He has been accused of being part of a 10-member gang that allegedly barged into a woman’s house in Adimalathura on February 2 last year with the intention of sexually harassing her.

The attack was apparently spurred by her refusal to accept financial assistance from a church. The gang also purportedly thwarted attempts made by the police to rescue the victim and bring those responsible to book.

While the accused persons had subsequently gone absconding, two others, Aloysius, 32, and Xavier, 38, were arrested. Aneesh has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced at a local court.