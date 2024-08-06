GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One held for attacking wife and son in Pongumoodu

Published - August 06, 2024 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sreekaryam police arrested one person for allegedly stabbing his wife and son following an argument on Tuesday.

The police apprehended Umesh Unnikrishnan Nambeeshan, 44, of Kozhikode in connection with the attack on his wife, Anjana, 39, and their son, 10-year-old Aryan.

The incident occurred at their rented house in Bapuji Nagar in Pongumoodu where the family has been residing for nearly a year.

The accused inflicted wounds on both victims’ stomachs, before rushing them himself to hospital for emergency treatment. Anjana is currently being treated at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, while Aryan is admitted to SAT Hospital.

The police suspect a marital dispute may have prompted the violent incident.

