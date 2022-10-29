One held for assaulting brother

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 29, 2022 23:23 IST

The Attingal police have arrested one person for assaulting his brother after being asked to vacate a room that belongs to the latter.

The police have identified the accused as Jayan alias Santhosh, 46, of Vellalloor. He allegedly manhandled his brother Mohandas a day ago.

The incident took place over a feud that erupted after Mohandas ordered Jayan to vacate a shop room. Mohandas sustained serious injuries in the incident. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

