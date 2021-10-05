One held for assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 October 2021 00:54 IST

The Kazhakuttam police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly part of a gang of three men who attacked a youth at Menamkulam on September 19.

The accused has been identified as Shan from Valiyaveli.

According to the police, the three-member gang had attacked one Kevin from Valiyathoppu, who had arrived at his friend's house in Menamkulam for a house-warming ceremony.

The attack was allegedly for dissuading the three of them from creating a ruckus on the roadside, the police said.