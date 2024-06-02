One held after failed chain-snatching attempt

The Kazhakuttom police arrested one person in connection with a botched chain-snatching attempt at Chenkottukonam on Saturday.

The accused, Anil Kumar, 42, of Chanthavila, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. when the accused approached the complainant Aswathy, 30, of Pothencode, on a motorcycle he had purportedly stolen from Statue Junction. While he managed to snatch Aswathy’s necklace, which weighed around three sovereigns of gold, she grabbed his shirt forcing him to lose balance and fall off the two-wheeler.

Anil was soon overpowered by some passersby, some of whom manhandled him before handing him over to the police.

Aswathy sustained minor injuries in the melee. She was accompanying her mother to a private hospital in Chenkottukonam when she was accosted by the accused, the police said.