One Health Centre in Kozhikode to be expanded

The Kozhikode-based Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research, set up by the State government in 2023, is all set to be expanded as an international research institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, and T.S. Anish, Additional Professor, Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Manjeri, has been appointed as the nodal officer. The One Health approach recognises the fact that human health is closely connected with the health of animals and the environment.

The centre is right now functioning at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. It could be shifted to another location later. The land available with the Health department at Cherooppa near Mavoor is being considered. The facility was set up in Kozhikode against the backdrop of the recurring episodes of Nipah infection here, in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources say that Kerala has the presence of high threat pathogens causing infections such as Nipah, avian influenza, and Kyasanur Forest Disease, which could lead to “significant morbidity and mortality”. Since some of these viruses are found to be undergoing transformations as well, the immune systems in humans may not detect their presence. In this context, the centre will try to highlight Kerala’s experience in setting up a surveillance mechanism to detect Nipah cases, as also the treatment methods employed so far to save lives, the sources say. Departments such as Local Self-Government, Agriculture, Fisheries, Forests and Wildlife, Animal Husbandry, and Water Resources will be involved in the centre’s functioning.

Meanwhile, research studies are going on at multiple levels about Nipah outbreaks in Kerala. The National Institute of Virology, along with experts from the Health department, is conducting a study on the source of the infection and the spillover mechanism of the Nipah virus from fruit-eating bats, considered to be its natural reservoirs. The Chennai-based National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting research on the behaviour of bats, their mating and how the Nipah virus comes of their bodies and infects humans.

Another study is focussing on the micro-climate in areas such as Perambra and Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district, from where the infection has been reported more than once in recent times.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.