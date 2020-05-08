One from Ernakulam tests positive

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that one person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the State and 10 other test results turned negative.

The positive case was from Ernakulam. The patient had come from Chennai and suffered from a kidney ailment, he said.

484 recovered

Of the 503 cases reported so far from Kerala, 484 had recovered from the disease. At present, only 16 patients were undergoing treatment in the State.

The total number of persons under the surveillance in the State was 20,157, out of which 19,810 were in home quarantine and others, around 347, in hospitals.

As many as 127 were admitted to various hospitals in the State on Friday with flu symptoms. The government had tested 35,886 samples so far of which 35,355 had tested negative.

Of the 3,380 sentinel surveillance samples collected from frontline health and emergency service workers and other priority groups in the population, 2,939 samples yielded negative result.

The CM said that as part of strengthening containment activities, 3,770 temporary posts in 34 categories were being created and personnel appointed through the National Health Mission.