Kerala

One from Ernakulam tests positive

Patient from Chennai suffers from kidney ailment also

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that one person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the State and 10 other test results turned negative.

The positive case was from Ernakulam. The patient had come from Chennai and suffered from a kidney ailment, he said.

484 recovered

Of the 503 cases reported so far from Kerala, 484 had recovered from the disease. At present, only 16 patients were undergoing treatment in the State.

The total number of persons under the surveillance in the State was 20,157, out of which 19,810 were in home quarantine and others, around 347, in hospitals.

As many as 127 were admitted to various hospitals in the State on Friday with flu symptoms. The government had tested 35,886 samples so far of which 35,355 had tested negative.

Of the 3,380 sentinel surveillance samples collected from frontline health and emergency service workers and other priority groups in the population, 2,939 samples yielded negative result.

The CM said that as part of strengthening containment activities, 3,770 temporary posts in 34 categories were being created and personnel appointed through the National Health Mission.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:22:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/one-from-ernakulam-tests-positive/article31537678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY