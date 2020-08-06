One fisherman from Vypeen missing

A fisherman has gone missing after he fell into the backwaters off the coast of Valappu, on Vypeen island, on Thursday. The missing person has been identified as Augustine, 65, from Karthedam, near Ochamthuruthu, police said.
Fishers from Valappu, where the accident occurred, said that the missing person had gone on a fishing expedition on his own and was returning when the accident occurred around 9 a. m. He reportedly fell off his boat while trying to anchor it near the shore and was carried away in heavy currents.
Meanwhile, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services recovered the body of one of the three persons who went missing in the early hours of Wednesday near Elamkunnappuzha while on a fishing expedition. Search for the bodies throughout Wednesday had proved futile. Scuba divers from the Fire and Rescue Service unit in Vypeen as well as a rescue team from the Indian navy had engaged in the search operations.
The body has been identified as that of Santhosh, 45, from Nayarambalam. The missing persons are K. S. Sajeevan, 57, from Pachalam and Sidharthan , 54, from Elamkunnapuzha. The accident had occurred in heavy winds and rains in the early hours of Wednesday when the boats in which the fishermen were cruising capsized.
