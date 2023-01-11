One-fifth of the adult population in the capital harbours TB bacilli

January 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

A community-based cross-sectional study among adults in Thiruvananthapuram district has reported that roughly one-fifth of the adult population in the district--20.5% of adults -- have tuberculosis infection

This means that they have Latent TB Infection (LTI), a state wherein they are harbouring the TB bacilli in their body while not having clinically active TB disease. TB infection is thus not the same as TB disease.

Though it is an accepted fact that one-third of the world’s population is infected with TB, without having active disease, there is evidence that about 5-10% of those who harbour TB bacilli in their body will go on to develop active TB disease in their lifetime and usually within the first five years of getting the infection

The TB infection rate of 20.5% in the capital district also reflects the LTI prevalence rate of the entire State. One can take heart that the LTI prevalence in Kerala is much lower than the national LTI prevalence rate of 31.3% (National TB Prevalence Survey). The annual incidence of TB in Kerala (60/one lakh ) is already the lowest in the country.

“But now that the State is moving towards TB Elimination, the burden of TB infection will also have to be addressed. Vulnerability mapping of the population with TB infection to identify those individuals who are at high risk of developing TB disease and offering them preventive therapy can further reduce the incidence of TB disease in Kerala,” said P. S. Rakesh, senior Technical Advisor, International Union Against TB and Lung Diseases, Southeast Asia

The study, “Prevalence of Tuberculosis Infection among Adults of Thiruvananthapuram District of Kerala as Measured by Interferon Gamma Release Assay – A Cross-Sectional Study”, which appears in the Indian Journal of Community Medicine (Oct–Dec 2022), was led by Aparna Mohan, who is currently the WHO consultant for TB, Kerala.

The study tested whole blood samples of 396 adults in Thiruvananthapuram for TB infection using the WHO-approved Interferon Gamma Release Assay (IGRA).The age-standardised prevalence of TBI among the study participants was estimated to be 20.5%.

Increasing age , history of contact with active TB disease, childhood contact, and household contact were found to be the determinants of TBI in this population.

Among household contacts for those above 18 years, the prevalence was 64.1%. Exposure to an active case of TB during childhood is a risk factor for infection, the prevalence rate in this category being 63.6%. The prevalence of TB infection was found to be increasing with the increase in age groups, the prevalence ranging from 11.5% in the 18-35 years group to 30.3% in the 58 years plus age group.

“This is the first actual data set from the field showing the prevalence of TB infection in Kerala though IGRA and has much significance as we move towards TB Elimination,” Sanjeev Nair, Professor of Respiratory Medicine, Govt Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and one of the co-authors, said.