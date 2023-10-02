HamberMenu
One drowns, another goes missing in two rain-related incidents

October 02, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy died while another went missing in two rain-related incidents in the State on Sunday. A motorist, identified as Soman of Koppam near Vithura, who accidentally fell into the Vamanapuram river while passing through the Ponnanchundu bridge, went missing. A search was under way to trace him. The shutters of the Neyyar dam have been raised by around 70 cm following heavy rain in the catchment area.

In another incident, Musammil, a native of Koottayi, drowned in Valillapuzha near Thirunavaya in Malappuram. 

With heavy rain lashing various parts of the capital district on Sunday, water entered as many as 150 houses at Thekkum Moodu Colony in Thiruvananthapuram. Three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha after the heavy rain flooded low-lying areas.

