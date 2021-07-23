Kerala

One dose of vaccine for all soon: CM

The State’s attempt is to deliver at least one dose of vaccine to its entire eligible population as fast as possible so that in the event of a third wave, people will be protected from serious disease and death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said it was up to the community as a whole to prevent the third wave through the strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols.

Given the high transmissibility of the delta variant, which is currently circulating in the State, preventing gatherings, especially indoor gatherings, is a key activity to reduce disease transmission.

He claimed that vaccine distribution was being efficiently carried out and that population-wise, 35.51% had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 14.94% had received both doses. In those above 18 years, over 50% had received at least one dose of vaccine.

Mr. Vijayan said that given the number of people who had derived immunity from natural infection and those who had vaccine-derived immunity, the State should be able to cover the vaccination target of at least 70% soon so that herd immunity could be achieved.

He said that people with comorbidities should ensure that their treatment was not disrupted because the impact of COVID-19 could result in serious illness in them. People with comorbidities should not remain at home if they contract COVID and should move to the hospital or a first/second line treatment centre.


