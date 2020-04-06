One discharged in Alappuzha

One person admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with COVID-19 was discharged on Monday after his samples tested negative for the disease.

“Two samples collected from him tested negative for the disease last week. After the results came, we observed him for another three days. He has made a full recovery,” said an official.

He had travelled from Qatar to Goa before reaching Alappuzha. The person was tested positive for the disease on March 24, thus becoming the second COVID-19 case in the district. The first person, a Wuhan returnee, was completely cured in February.

Stable

The district has so far witnessed three COVID-19 cases. The condition of the third person who tested positive for the disease on Saturday remains stable.

No fresh case of the disease was reported in the district on Monday. However, three people were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease. The number of people under observation at various hospitals stood at 12. Besides, 8,731 people are in home quarantine.

Stale fish seized

Meanwhile, officials with the health wing of the Alappuzha municipality seized 350 kg of stale fish put up for sale by the roadside on Monday. Worms were found in the fish seized from some areas.