One dies, another critical after consuming alcohol mixed with battery water in Idukki

Published - November 21, 2024 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man died and another remains critical after consuming alcohol mixed with battery water in Idukki on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jobin of Upper Churakkulam Division under the Vandiperiyar police station limits.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. Five Vandiperiyar residents, including Jobin and Prabhu, 40, were accompanying the body of their neighbour Prathap, 39, who died of jaundice at Tirupur in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to Vandiperiyar. After reaching Kumily around 1 a.m., the driver stopped the vehicle to drink tea. During this time, Jobin and Prabhu consumed alcohol mixing it with the battery water kept in the vehicle. After consuming it, they showed signs of uneasiness and were rushed to a private hospital at Kumily, where Jobin died. Prabhu has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for further treatment.

According to the police, Prabhu continues to remain critical.

Published - November 21, 2024 07:48 pm IST

