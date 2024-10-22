One diagnosed with West Nile fever at Chengalai in Kannur; health authorities intensify mosquito control efforts

A teenager from Chengalai in Kannur has been diagnosed with West Nile fever, and she is receiving treatment in Mangaluru, according to the Health department. A team led by district surveillance officer Dr. K.C. Sachin inspected the patient’s home and surrounding areas, testing for mosquito sources and instructing residents on preventive measures. Fever and entomological surveys were also conducted.

The visit was ordered by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad. Officials present included District Vector Borne Disease control officer Dr. K.K. Shini, epidemiologist G.S. Abhishek, biologist C.P. Ramesan, and District Deputy Mass Media officer T. Sudheesh. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting at Chengalai panchayat, led by panchayat president V.P. Mohanan discussed strategies to boost mosquito control measures and raise awareness.

West Nile fever is caused by the West Nile virus, transmitted through bites from female Culex mosquitoes, which breed in unsanitary conditions and often bite birds, particularly from the crow family. Unusual deaths of birds like crows and ducks should be reported. Symptoms include fever, nausea, muscle aches, and rashes, though most infected people are asymptomatic. In rare cases, the virus can affect the brain, leading to severe complications. Residents are advised to use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing, and eliminate breeding sites.

The DMO urged the public to seek medical care if symptoms appear and avoid self-medication.