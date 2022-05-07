One detained for threatening public prosecutor

The Fort police took one person into custody for allegedly threatening a public prosecutor on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Mahmood of Ambalathara. He has been accused of threatening government pleader and public prosecutor M. Salahudeen.

Mahmood is the father-in-law of Malik, one of the seven persons who were recently sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Vellayani native Rafeeq six years ago. Mr. Salahudeen had led the prosecution in the case. The Indian Association of Lawyers demanded stringent action against the accused.