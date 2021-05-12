One death, heavy damages reported in heavy rainfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 May 2021 18:51 IST

The district has reported one death and widespread damage in the heavy thunderstorms and strong winds that lashed the region on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Satheesh, 17, of Pazhanada, Anchuthengu. The youngster died after he was struck by lightning while fishing out at sea on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. around five kilometres off the Anchuthengu coast, according to the Coastal Police, Anchuthengu.

Advertising

Advertising

Satheesh and four others had gone out for fishing in a small boat. The young fisherman was reportedly standing upright in the vessel when the lightning struck. None of the others was injured. The body has been transferred to the Taluk Hospital in Chirayinkeezhu. The coastal police have registered a case for unnatural death.

The coastal regions of Vizhinjam and Adimalathura reported heavy flooding. The Gangayaar canal at Vizhinjam overflowed on Tuesday night, flooding the region with stormwater and causing damage to fishing equipment and sheds at the harbour. “Water began rising by about 7 p.m. The sheds where the expensive outboard engines for the fishing boats are kept were also flooded,” said S. Cyril, a resident. Houses and the beach road at Adimalathura were waterlogged following the heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Low-lying regions in Thiruvananthapuram city also experienced waterlogging, prompting revenue officials to initiate steps to prevent a repetition.

The district administration said on Wednesday that two houses were destroyed in Tuesday’s rain havoc while 26 others were heavily damaged in various parts of the district. Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyatinkara and Varkala taluks bore the brunt of the damage. One house was destroyed and 10 others damaged in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. One house was destroyed and two others damaged in Varkala taluk, while Neyyatinkara taluk reported damage to 14 houses.

The administration completed the arrangements for tackling contingencies, in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the IMD, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Buildings were identified for opening relief shelters. Domiciliary care centres would accommodate COVID-19 patients if they had to be evacuated.

Thiruvananthapuram city recorded 16 cm of rainfall over a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the IMD. Fishing remained prohibited along the Kerala coast from May 13, Thursday, following a cyclone alert in the Arabian Sea issued by IMD.

The State Emergency Operations Centre advised fishermen out at sea to make for the nearest coast by Wednesday night. According to the IMD, a low pressure area likely to form by Friday is likely would intensify into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 48 hours.