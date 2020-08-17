One death and two fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

17 August 2020 19:59 IST

Pathanamthitta here on Monday reported one more COVID-19-related death and two local contact cases.

According to officials, an 82-year-old person from Thiruvalla died at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital on August 16. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier. With this, total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district rose to five.

The persons who tested positive during the day were a 55-year-old Anikkadu native and an 83-year-old Kaviyoor native. The 55-year-old woman had been undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Kottayam and was tested positive during a serum test.

The 83-year-old, who had been admitted to a private hospital at Thiruvalla earlier this month, was once again taken to a private hospital three days ago.

Meanwhile, 32 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from the various treatment centres here. Pathanamthitta currently has 269 active cases and 8,624 persons under surveillance.