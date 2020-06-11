One death and 83 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

11 June 2020 21:01 IST

Five healthcare workers among 19 local transmission cases

Kerala reported 83 new cases, 62 recoveries and one death on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,259 and the number of deaths to 18.

While it is indeed a consolation that the number of new cases are being stabilised by a good number of recoveries, the fact that 19 out of the 83 new cases are through local transmission is something that cannot be easily discounted. More alarming is the fact that five of these cases have been reported in healthcare workers.

Those who contracted COVID-19 through local transmission by contact with a known/unknown source of infection include four sanitation workers of Thrissur Corporation and four headload workers in a warehouse, again in Thrissur.

Briefing the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that COVID-19 would not be disappearing any time soon and that even experts had no idea when the intensity and extent of disease transmission would go down.

Of the 83 new cases, 27 cases were diagnosed in persons who had come from abroad, while 37 cases were found in persons who had come to Kerala from other States.

A 70-year-old male who had been confirmed as having COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment died in Kannur on Thursday. He had returned to Kerala from Oman on May 22 and had been suffering from serious liver disease.

Thrissur accounted for 25 of the new cases, Palakkad (13), Malappuram and Kasaragod (10 each), Kollam (8), Kannur (7), Pathanamthitta (5), Kottayam and Ernakulam (2 each) and Kozhikode (1) are the other districts.

The cumulative number of cases in the State is 2,244, with 967 recoveries.

The State has put 2.18 lakh plus people under surveillance and quarantine, with 1,922 persons with mild symptoms being isolated in hospitals across districts. The rest are on home or institutional quarantine.

The number of samples tested on Thursday alone was 5,044. The State has tested a total of 1,03,757 samples, apart from 27,118 samples which were tested as part of sentinel surveillance.

Mr. Vijayan said the State had been conducting antibody serology surveillance amongst select high risk groups in the population using rapid antibody test kits since Monday and that according to the available information, the State did not have much cause for alarm.

He said the contact transmission was being kept at minimum levels because of the intense vigil maintained by the government and society. Two new regions in Palakkad entered the hotspot list, while 35 regions were dropped from the list on Thursday. The total number of hotspots is 133 now.