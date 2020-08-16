One death, 43 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

16 August 2020 19:16 IST

The district here on Sunday recorded one more COVID-19 death as a 53-year-old woman from Konni died at the Government Medical College in Kottayam the other day.

The victim, who had been in the primary contact list of a patient in Adoor , was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, hours before she died at the hospital late on Saturday. She had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Two of her family members too had tested positive for the virus infection earlier.

With this, the total number of COVID-19-related death in the district rose to four.

Besides the deceased, 43 others including four persons who landed from abroad and 11 others from other States too tested positive during the day.

Of the 32 local contact cases, six including a two-year-old girl belonged to Kallupara while five cases were linked to the Kumbazha estate cluster. The contact source of a 69-year-old patient from Vaipur is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, 46 persons who had been undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from the various centres.

Pathanamthitta currently has 300 active cases and 8,707 persons under surveillance.