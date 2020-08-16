One death, 43 fresh cases in Pathanamthitta

The district here on Sunday recorded one more COVID-19 death as a 53-year-old woman from Konni died at the Government Medical College in Kottayam the other day.
The victim, who had been in the primary contact list of a patient in Adoor , was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, hours before she died at the hospital late on Saturday. She had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Two of her family members too had tested positive for the virus infection earlier.
With this, the total number of COVID-19-related death in the district rose to four.
Besides the deceased, 43 others including four persons who landed from abroad and 11 others from other States too tested positive during the day.
Of the 32 local contact cases, six including a two-year-old girl belonged to Kallupara while five cases were linked to the Kumbazha estate cluster. The contact source of a 69-year-old patient from Vaipur is yet to be traced.
Meanwhile, 46 persons who had been undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from the various centres.
Pathanamthitta currently has 300 active cases and 8,707 persons under surveillance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath