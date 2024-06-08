One dead, two injured after vehicle runs over them in Idukki

In a tragic incident, one person was killed and two others were injured when an SUV lost control and ran over them at a funeral procession at Uppukandam, near Erattayar, in Idukki on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nellampuzhayil Scaria, 78, a resident of Uppukandam.

According to the Kattappana Police, the incident occurred around 3 p.m at the funeral procession of Kottinikkal Mariyakkutty. The vehicle approaching from a height, lost control and knocked over four people attending the funeral. Ambulance driver Nithin and another resident, Choorakkatu Georgekutty, were shifted to a private hospital at Kattappana following the accident.