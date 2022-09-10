One dead, three missing after snakeboat capsizes in Achankovil river in Mavelikkara

The palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali (boat race) when it overturned around 8:30 a.m. today

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 10, 2022 13:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of palliyodams (snakeboats) at Aranmula | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

ADVERTISEMENT

One person died and three others went missing after Chennithala Palliyodam (snakeboat) capsized in Achankovil river at Valiyaperumbuzha Kadavu near Mavelikara in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Adithyan (17) of Chennithala. His body was recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. According to the police, the palliyodam was on its way to participate in the Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali (boat race) when it overturned around 8:30 a.m. A search is on for the missing persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There were reportedly 50 persons on the vessel when it capsized. The Aranmula Uthrattathi Vallamkali is scheduled to take place on the Pampa river near Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy temple in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Alleppey

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app