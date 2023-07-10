One dead in fishing boat mishap at Muthalappozhi, search on for three missing men

July 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A fisherman died and three others have gone missing after a fishing boat overturned at Muthalappozhi in the district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Kunjumon, 40, of Puthukurichi. The accident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. when the men were returning after fishing.

Kunjumon’s body was recovered by fishermen who had launched a frantic search for the missing men.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the search for the others – Robin, 42, Suresh Fernandez, 56, and Biju, 49, – continued through the day, dramatic scenes unfurled on land where local residents blocked the coastal road in protest against the recurring boat accidents in the area.

Blame game

Matters reached a head after an attempt was allegedly made to block Ministers V. Sivankutty, Antony Raju and G. R. Anil who visited Muthalappozhi, sparking a controversy. A section of the protestors and the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, however, blamed the Ministers for insulting the protestors and aggravating the situation.

Later in the day, the Ministers issued a joint statement accusing Fr. Eugene Pereira, Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, of instigating the people to block the Ministers. But the people had chosen to ignore Fr. Pereira and showed restraint, preventing untoward incidents, the Ministers said. Talking to reporters, Mr. Sivankutty also added that Fr. Pereira, a senior member of the clergy, should have desisted from trying to provoke a riot.

Fr. Pereira was convenor of the Archdiocese-led Action Council which led the protests against the Vizhinjam seaport, resulting in a face-off with the government last year.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese blamed the State Government for the recurring mishaps at Muthalappozhi. As many as 75 fishing boat accidents have so far been reported in the region. The Archdiocese, in a statement, accused the Ministers of telling the protestors ‘‘not to show off.’‘

Search operation

According to the Ministers, on being alerted about the boat capsize, the district administration had made all the necessary arrangements for the search operation by the Coast Guard, Coastal Police and Marine Enforcement. The Ministers, accompanied by government officials, arrived in Muthalappozhi soon after. After meeting the fishers, they also visited the home of Kunjumon.

The Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J. Netto and Fr. Pereira had arrived when the Ministers were about to leave. According to the Ministers, Fr. Pereira had then made a call to block the Ministers, which was ignored by the assembled people.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan blamed the State government for the recurring fishing boat mishaps at Muthalappozhi. He termed the accusation levelled by Mr. Sivankutty as ‘‘immature.’‘ Ministers Sivankutty and Antony Raju had provoked the protesters by telling them not to show off, Mr. Satheesan alleged. They should publicly apologise to the fishermen, he said, urging the government to take steps to ensure the safety of fishermen at Muthalappozhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.