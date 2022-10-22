One dead, 16 hurt in wasp attack in Wayanad

A 63-year-old man died and 16 persons were injured after being stung by wasps at Pozhuthana in Wayanad district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as T. Beeran, a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), of Achoor near Pozhuthana.

The incident occurred when a group of people was working on a private coffee plantation at Wayanamkunnu in Pozhuthana grama panchayat. Unable to bear the pain after being stung by the swarm of wasps, the workers ran for safety. Beeran sustained severe injuries in the commotion. Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital at Vythiri, he died.

The other workers were admitted to various hospitals in the district.