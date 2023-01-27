One-day seminar on films held

January 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

In connection with the multidisciplinary seminar series SYNERGY 2022, the Department of English and Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Sree Narayana College of Technology, Vadakkevila, organised a one-day seminar on ‘Film: An Art between Cuts and Claps’.

K. Sasikumar, secretary, Sree Narayana Educational Society, inaugurated the seminar and Principal C. Anitha Sankar presided over the function. Sherin Aslam, Assistant Professor, TKM College of Arts & Science, led the sessions and a manuscript magazine, CODEX, compiled by the students of the Department of English was released on the occasion.