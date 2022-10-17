The Industries department, Wayanad, is organising a one-day investors’ meet of entrepreneurs at Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery block panchayats at the Woodlands Auditorium here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Experts will handle various sessions. For details contact - 9188127190 or 9188127191.
One-day investors’ meet in Wayanad tomorrow
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.