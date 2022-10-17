Kerala

One-day investors’ meet in Wayanad tomorrow

The Industries department, Wayanad, is organising a one-day investors’ meet of entrepreneurs at Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery block panchayats at the Woodlands Auditorium here at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Experts will handle various sessions. For details contact - 9188127190 or 9188127191.


