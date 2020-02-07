One crore fruit trees to be planted a year

The 2020-21 Budget places thrust on the expansion of fruit and vegetable cultivation in the State. Under a 10-year campaign that is part of the Haritha Keralam Mission initiatives, one crore fruit-bearing trees will be planted every year in the State for 10 years.

Local self government institutions will be asked to set aside 10% of their Plan fund for the initiative. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the government hoped to spend ₹1,000 crore in 2020-21 on expanding the cultivation of fruits and vegetables.

It would generate an additional income of ₹50,000 crore in the State in 10 years, Dr. Isaac said in his Budget presentation.

The government would also promote rain shelters for the cultivation of vegetables and flowers.

The government expects to spend ₹1,000 crore on various projects under the Idukki package in the 2020-21 fiscal.

The outlay for the Wayanad package, to be implemented over three years, is ₹2,000 crore.