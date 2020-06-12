Kerala

One COVID-19 case in capital

63 people currently under treatment

A 63-year-old Uchakkada native tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, while one person recovered from the illness in the district.

The newly diagnosed patient had come from Mumbai on a special train on May 29. He was shifted to an institutional quarantine facility at Barton Hill upon his arrival. While his first test sample had returned negative, the second swab test conducted two days ago has tested positive.

