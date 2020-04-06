One COVID-19 case each in Kasaragod and Kannur

A seven-year-old has been detected with COVID-19, taking the total number of infected persons to 139 in Kasaragod district on Sunday.

A resident of Nellikkunnu, the boy got the infection from his parents, who are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. District Medical Officer Dr. A.V. Ramdas said their health condition was stable.

As many as 10,563 persons are under observation in the district. Of them, 10,368 are in home quarantine. So far, 1,384 samples have been sent for tests. A total of 35 new cases have been admitted to isolation wards.

In Kannur

In Kannur district, an 81-year-old man was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Hailing from Cheruvancheri, he contracted the virus from people who returned from the Gulf. He is undergoing treatment. This is the first case of secondary infection in the district.

With this, the number of infected persons in the district has reached 53. Of them, 19 were cured and discharged.

There are 10,430 suspected COVID-19 cases in the district. While 39 are at the Kannur Government Medical College, 10 are at the district hospital, 15 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 23 at the COVID-19 treatment centre, and 10,343 in home quarantine.

As many as 585 samples have been sent for testing, of which 474 returned negative, said District Collector T.V. Subhash.