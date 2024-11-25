ADVERTISEMENT

One convicted, three acquitted in Kundar Balan murder case

Published - November 25, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KASARGOD

The first accused was found guilty of the crime, while the court acquitted other three citing lack of evidence

The Hindu Bureau

In a long-drawn legal battle spanning 17 years, the Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court has convicted the first accused in the murder case of Congress leader Kundar Balan from Adoor, while acquitting three others on Monday (November 25). The verdict was delivered by judge K. Priya. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday (November 26).

The first accused, V. Radhakrishnan, 55, a native of Adoor, was found guilty of the crime. However, the court acquitted V. Jayan, K. Kumaran, and Dilip Kumar, citing lack of evidence. All four were Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

Kundar Balan was brutally murdered on March 27, 2008. His role in mediating a road dispute in the area reportedly triggered the attack. The case was initially investigated by the Adoor police before being handed over to the Crime Branch.

