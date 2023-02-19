ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested with ganja in capital

February 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials on Sunday arrested a youth who allegedly smuggled 4 kg of ganja in a bus.

A team, led by Thiruvananthapuram Excise Inspector B. Saheershah, arrested Ambedkar alias Vishnu, 24, of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam.

The accused was apprehended soon after he reached Thiruvananthapuram in a bus from Chennai. He was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and has been handed over to the Neyyattinkara excise range office for further investigation.

