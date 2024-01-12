GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One arrested over alleged involvement in creating counterfeit voter IDs

January 12, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Museum police on Friday arrested the employee of a software development centre in Kanhangad which was allegedly involved in developing the software to create counterfeit Election Commission of India (ECI) voter ID cards to validate “make-believe” voters to tilt the electoral field in favour of a particular faction in the Youth Congress organisational polls held in November last year.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh (38) from Bheemanady in Kasaragod district.

Nearly 7.5 lakh purported Youth Congress activists voted in the elections that saw Rahul Mamkootathil emerge as the State president.

