One arrested on charge of possessing heroin

June 12, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - KOCHI

A man from Assam, reportedly a key associate of drug dealers from north India, was arrested by the Excise personnel here on Sunday on charge of possessing 30 g of ‘premium’ heroin, referred to as ‘China White’.

A sum of ₹38,000 too was seized from the possession of Izadul Haq, 25, who was arrested by the personnel. Experts say consuming the drug could result in impairment of one’s immune system, damage the respiratory system, kidneys and blood vessels, and even cause death.

Excise Intelligence personnel had nabbed another member of the gang a week ago, following which they procured details of Haq, who reportedly used to frequent Kochi for wholesale trade of drugs.

Two arrested

The Kochi City police arrested two persons on charge of possessing 3.34 g of MDMA on Sunday. Arjun Shaji, 23, of Elamakkara and Ajay Sasikumar, 24, of Kozhikode were allegedly engaged in selling the drug to students and youths in places such as Kaloor, Pachalam and Elamakara. They were nabbed from Keerthi Nagar in Elamakara.

Hashish oil seized

A total of 18 grams of hashish oil was seized from four youths arrested by the Mulavukad police. Amal Antony, 25, Ajay Krishna, 25, Talhat Sadik, 35, and Sajil Manaf, 23, reportedly used to sell the drug to students and truck drivers.

Held in cheating case

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a case in which a person from Muvattupuzha was reportedly cheated of ₹1.50 crore, after being promised a loan of ₹100 crore. The arrest of Anwar Sadath of Perinthalmanna comes shortly after the arrest of two Tamil Nadu natives in connection with the case. They allegedly kidnapped the man when he went to collect the promised amount, and he was released only after his family members reportedly paid ₹1.50 crore.

Waste dumping

The police arrested four men on charge of dumping septic tank waste into Periyar Valley Canal in Kolenchery, on Sunday. The arrested are Augustine Xavier, 29, and Shibin, 31, of Veli, Fort Kochi, Shabeer, 32, of Perumbadappu, and Ajmal, 34, of Pullupalam Road. The tanker lorry was seized.

In another case, a special squad of Ernakulam Central police arrested Rajendra Naik of Odisha on charge of depositing garbage in front of the official residence of the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court. He was released after he paid a fine.

