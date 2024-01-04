One arrested on charge of murdering his friend

January 04, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Poonthura police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of murdering his friend following a dispute over wages for a work they had undertaken. Jayan, 44, of Kamaleswaram, was arrested in connection with the murder of Sujith Kumar, 49, of Aryankuzhi, near Kamaleswaram. The incident is suspected to have taken place after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The duo, who used to undertake various works, including cleaning septic tanks, allegedly started an altercation while consuming alcohol in Jayan’s house on Wednesday. During the brawl, the accused purportedly hacked Sujith using a machete. He also allegedly assaulted him using a helmet and an iron rod. The crime was reported by Jayan’s sister shortly after he informed her on Thursday morning. Subsequently, Sujith’s body was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Jayan had been arrested for attempting to murder his mother and for assaulting his neighbour in 2012.