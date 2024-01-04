GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested on charge of murdering his friend

January 04, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonthura police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of murdering his friend following a dispute over wages for a work they had undertaken. Jayan, 44, of Kamaleswaram, was arrested in connection with the murder of Sujith Kumar, 49, of Aryankuzhi, near Kamaleswaram. The incident is suspected to have taken place after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The duo, who used to undertake various works, including cleaning septic tanks, allegedly started an altercation while consuming alcohol in Jayan’s house on Wednesday. During the brawl, the accused purportedly hacked Sujith using a machete. He also allegedly assaulted him using a helmet and an iron rod. The crime was reported by Jayan’s sister shortly after he informed her on Thursday morning. Subsequently, Sujith’s body was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Jayan had been arrested for attempting to murder his mother and for assaulting his neighbour in 2012.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.