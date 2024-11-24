 />

One arrested on charge of defrauding people of crores of rupees by promising MBBS seats  

Published - November 24, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Pathanamthitta was arrested by the Thrissur police on charge of duping people of crores of rupees by promising to secure MBBS seats for their wards at Christian Medical College Vellore.

Jacob Thomas, who presented himself as a gospel preacher, lured parents from Kerala and other States by promising to arrange MBBS seats for their children at the college in staff quota.

He was apprehended by a police team from Thrissur while attempting to flee to Malaysia via the Chennai International Airport. Cases have been registered against him in multiple police stations, including Thrissur West, Angamaly, Koratti, Pala, Pandalam, and Adoor. Jacob Thomas, originally from the Koodal area of Pathanamthitta, had been residing in various States, including Bihar, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu.

He duped many parents from Kerala by promising admission for their children in the medical college while he was staying in Kanyakumari. He misled parents by claiming close ties with the staff and administration of the medical college and an Anglican Bishop. Many of his victims lost amounts ranging from ₹60 lakh to ₹80 lakh.

The police had earlier arrested Pastor Paul Gladson, who posed as a bishop, along with pastors Vijayakumar and Anu Samuel, and Jacob’s son Reynard. The district police had issued a lookout notice for Jacob Thomas. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against him by the Thrissur CJM Court, following the submission of the chargesheet by the Thrissur West police.

He was presented before a magistrate in Thrissur on Sunday morning and was was remanded in custody.

