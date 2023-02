February 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kazhakuttam police have arrested one person for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl. The police identified the accused as Sujith, 23, of Kunnathunad in Ernakulam. He has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after receiving a complaint from the survivor. The accused has another case pending case against him for child abuse under the Vaikom police station limits, the police said.